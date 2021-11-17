Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Reports: Liverpool Dealt Blow as Borussia Dortmund Ready to Bid for Karim Adeyemi

Author:

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of RB Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi with Borussia Dortmund reportedly readying a bid for the German striker.

According to Sport1, Dortmund are readying a bid of around €35 million, or £29.6 million.

The German outfit are reportedly ready to offer a competitive salary to the youngster too, ready to offer £4.2 million per season.

Adeyemi is seen as the next big thing to come out of RB Salzburg, following in the steps of Erling Braut Haaland. 

Karim Adeyemi

However, Liverpool and Dortmund aren't the only clubs interested in Adeyemi.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Adeyemi, with the latter having a potential edge on the other clubs with the striker being a Munich native.

Liverpool are in desperate need of an attacker, with both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to leave for AFCON as early as next month.

The recent international break also saw Divock Origi go down injured meaning that the only attackers left in the squad could be Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Takumi Minamino.

Adeyemi himself seems ready for a big European move.

He has 15 goals in 22 appearances this term, incredible numbers for someone who is just 19-years-old.

Those numbers include an impressive four goals in six Champions League games, helping Salzburg to the top of their group with two games left to go.

The race for the youngster is well and truly on across Europ with no side seeming to have an edge in the battle.

It would take one final master class from Michael Edwards to finalise the deal for the Reds to be his final destination.


