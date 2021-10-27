    • October 27, 2021
    Confirmed: Liverpool's Interest In Borussia Dortmund and England's Jude Bellingham Comfirmed By Sporting Director

    Author:

    Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl has confirmed that Liverpool are interested in Jude Bellingham as stated in Sport1.

    The young English midfielder has been linked to many top European clubs since his move to the Bundesliga side. 

    He has been a standout player both in the league and more notably in the Champions League. 

    Jude Bellingham

    Before joining Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham was heavily linked to Liverpool's rivals Manchester United. He was also taken around Old Trafford, meeting Sir Alex Ferguson. 

    However, Belligham was not impressed with the project at Manchester United and moved to Jurgen Klopp's former side instead, for the benefit of his career. 

    Jude Bellingham's next step in his career will be his biggest yet, and with such huge clubs circulating, it will take a big decision to be made.

    Sebastian Kehl, who is Borussia Dortmund's Sporting Director, recently confirmed that Jude Bellingham has lots of interest, directly mentioning Liverpool's name. 

    “There’s lot of interest around Jude Bellingham, not only Liverpool. But there is no bottom line and no exit clause."

    "He is loved, he enjoys that. There are no signs he could leave soon."

    Author Verdict 

    It's very good news to know we are looking at Jude Bellingham and it's not just rumours. Whether we act on that interest is up for discussion. 

    I believe if we can get a good deal and with Michael Edwards, that is possible, then this transfer could well be on.

    Whether it's more hope than expectation will be decided the more time goes on. Right now, it's hope with a flicker of belief but certainly not expextation yet.

