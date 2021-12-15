Report: Liverpool Given Green Light To Sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria In January Despite AFCON Postponement Talk

According to reports, Borussia Monchengladbach have set the price for Liverpool target Denis Zakaria and are allowing him to leave as early as January.

The Swiss midfielder has expressed his desire to play for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, describing it as his 'dream' to do so. Zakaria will become a free agent in the Summer, but the Bundesliga club are hoping to make some money from his sale.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Having sold Gini Wijnaldum last Summer to PSG, Liverpool are yet to replace the Dutch midfielder, with Zakaria being high up on the list of possible incomings.

The unknown of whether Liverpool will lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita to AFCON, means plans to sign players in January will be difficult for the Reds to make.

There have been reports suggesting that FSG are unwilling to back Jurgen Klopp in the January window, despite the possibility of losing all three African players.

With today's news of a possible postponement of AFCON, to then it being still on but still having a slight chance of Liverpool keeping their stars, further gives FSG reason to not add to the squad in the transfer window.

Reports on SportBILD suggest that Borussia Monchengladbach are willing to let the wanted midfielder go in the January transfer window. As Zakaria is free in Summer, Monchengladbach are asking for only £7m.

Author Verdict

£7m is a bargain for Zakaria, but the fact that he is free in Summer would have FSG dribbling at the thought. A January move makes sense, especially with the opportunity we have to win on many fronts.

The better squad depth and quality within it will become so important in the run-in towards the end of the season. Getting Denis Zakaria will not only be a great addition to the squad, but will also show our intentions of how successful we want to be this season.

