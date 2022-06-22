Skip to main content
Young Liverpool Defender Joins Bolton Wanderers On Season-Long Loan

Promising Liverpool defender Connor Bradley has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan for the 2022/23 season.

The right-back will spend the year in League One, getting his first taste of regular first-team football under Ian Evatt.

Bradley made three first-team appearances last term, coming in the FA Cup, League Cup, and one Champions League game.

Three eight-time capped Nothern Ireland international will be looking to build off his impressive form in PL2 next season after he was nominated for Liverpool u23s player of the season. 

Conor Bradley
 “This is another deal we are really pleased to get done with a top Premier League club and thanks to Liverpool for allowing Bradley to spend the season with us," revealed Bolton manager Evatt.

“Conor was a target for us in January. It wasn’t achievable then because Liverpool wanted him for their first team but they’ve trusted us to be the next phase of his development and, again, that’s a huge feather in our cap.

“He has made a superb start to his career for club and country and we are looking forward to working with him next season."

Bradley was pleasant for three of Northern Ireland's recent Nations League ties, showing how bright of a future he could have for Liverpool.

