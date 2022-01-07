Breaking: Barcelona & Aston Villa Agree Loan Deal For Philippe Coutinho, Option To Buy Included

Aston Villa have announced that they have agreed a deal with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho to spend the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Villa Park.

There had been a lot of speculation over recent days that the 29 year old wanted to move back to the Premier League and on Thursday evening it was suggested that it was a choice between Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and Liverpool.

The announcement on the club's website confirmed the deal includes an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

The deal will be confirmed once the Brazilian completes his medical and receives a work permit.

The statement read:

'Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park.

The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.'

The fact Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard knows and has played with Coutinho at Liverpool seems to have been key to securing a player that will excite Aston Villa fans.

