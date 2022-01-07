Breaking: Barcelona & Aston Villa Agree Loan Deal For Philippe Coutinho, Option To Buy Included
Aston Villa have announced that they have agreed a deal with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho to spend the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Villa Park.
There had been a lot of speculation over recent days that the 29 year old wanted to move back to the Premier League and on Thursday evening it was suggested that it was a choice between Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa and Liverpool.
The announcement on the club's website confirmed the deal includes an option to buy the player at the end of the season.
The deal will be confirmed once the Brazilian completes his medical and receives a work permit.
The statement read:
'Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park.
Read More
The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.'
The fact Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard knows and has played with Coutinho at Liverpool seems to have been key to securing a player that will excite Aston Villa fans.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Told They Have To Play Shrewsbury In FA Cup Despite Covid Outbreak
- Report: Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp Eyeing Up £60million Transfer Of Champions League Star With Newcastle And Manchester United Also Interested
- Report: Newcastle United Weigh Up Divock Origi Bid, Price Wanted By Liverpool Revealed
- Report: Raphinha in Talks Over New Contract With Leeds United Amidst Interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool
- CONFIRMED: Liverpool vs Arsenal Postponed Due to COVID Outbreak
- Report: Liverpool Turn Down Bid From Newcastle for Nat Phillips
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook