Breaking: Darwin Nunez Officially Unveiled As A Liverpool Player After Signing Long-Term Contract

Liverpool have confirmed the transfer of Darwin Nunez on a long-term deal from Benfica subject to a work permit and international clearance being granted.

Talks between Liverpool and the Primeira Liga club progressed quickly over the weekend with Benfica confirming their side of the deal on Monday.

The 22-year-old underwent his medical at the AXA Training Centre and has now been unveiled as a Liverpool player signing a long-term contract.

Uruguayan international Nunez could become Liverpool's record signing, eclipsing the £75million they paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

The deal could cost Liverpool £85million but only £64million will be paid upfront with the remaining £21.3million depending on appearances and both individual and team success.

There are still some formalities to complete in respect of a work permit and international clearance but Liverpool fans can rest easy the deal is done.

Nunez, who will wear the number 27 shirt, was clearly delighted to be joining the Merseyside club when he spoke to Liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It’s a massive club.

“It’s a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I’m very happy to be a part of this great club."

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

