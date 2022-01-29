Skip to main content
Breaking: Journalist Confirms Luis Diaz Is Now A Liverpool Player After Transfer From FC Porto

A journalist has confirmed that Colombian winger Luis Diaz is now a Liverpool player after making the move from FC Porto.

Over recent days, there had been speculation linking the 25-year-old with a move to Tottenham Hotspur who were reported to have made a sizeable bid for the Colombian.

In a twist to the saga, however, on Friday, it emerged that Liverpool were the frontrunners for a player they have been linked with over recent months.

Diaz has been in brilliant form for the Primeira Liga team this season scoring 16 goals in all competitions after finishing the Copa America tournament as joint top scorer with Lionel Messi.

He will add a new, fresh, interesting dynamic to the Liverpool attack giving manager Jurgen Klopp another option and real competition for the likes of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah.

Read More

Journalist Kevin Palmer confirmed the news on Twitter and said all medicals which took place in South America are completed, and his visa application is now in progress.

Diaz is Liverpool's first signing during the January transfer window with the fee reported as €45million plus €15million add ons.

'So Luis Diaz is a Liverpool player… all the medicals have been completed on South America and the visa application is in process. The best player in the Portuguese league could be a superstar in the making at Anfield #LFC'

