BREAKING: Liverpool Agree £4million Deal with Rangers for Ben Davies

Liverpool has today agreed on a deal with Rangers for the departure of Ben Davies for the sum of £4million.

Ben Davies arrived on Merseyside on deadline day in January 2021 during Liverpool's centre-back crisis for a fee of £1.67million and getting a 60k p/w deal in the process.

Davies failed to make a single competitive appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side, with the German favouring a partnership of Nat Phillips & Rhys Williams for the climax of the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Davies then found himself out on loan at Sheffield United for the 2021/22 campaign where he did impress averaging 1.5 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 2.6 clearances per 90 in his 22 games for the Blades.

In the last half, an hour Paul Joyce has just confirmed the departure of the Englishman to Scottish Premier League side Rangers for the fee of £4million.

The sale will see Liverpool return a £2.33million profit on the centre-back, also factoring in the reported £1million loan fee Liverpool received from Sheffield United will see a profit of £3million plus on a player who never played a game for the reds.

