Breaking: Liverpool Announce Return Of Popular Dutch Winger

Liverpool FC Women have announced that Dutch winger Shanice van de Sanden has returned to the club.

The player who is closing in on making 100 appearances for the national team has re-signed from Vfl Wolfsburg where she has spent the last two seasons.

The exciting winger was a hit with Reds fans during her previous spell at the club between 2016 and 2017.

Prior to that she had spent three seasons at Lyon where she won a whole host of trophies including three Champions Leagues, three French league titles, and two French cups.

LFC Women manager Matt Beard was clearly delighted when speaking to Liverpoolfc.com about the return of van de Sanden.

“It’s going to be fantastic to have Shanice back. My conversations with her about coming back were just brilliant.

“She’s a character, she’s gone away from here and played for two of the biggest clubs in Europe, she knows the club, she knows the league, she knows the city.

“We’re both really excited to work together but also excited to bring her back. She’s coming back home basically.

“The fans will know she’s an exciting winger, she can get at people, she’s quick. The way we play, I think she’s going to fit right in.

“It’s another experienced player, another player who’s played at the top, top level and we have ambitions to do well in this division.”

Van de Sanden has been training with the Reds team over the past few days and will wear the number 19 shirt.

