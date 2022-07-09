Skip to main content

Breaking: Liverpool Defender Signs Contract Extension & Seals Loan Move To Spain

Liverpool have confimed that defender Anderson Arroyo has signed a contract extension and has also finalised a loan move back to Spain for the 2022/23 season.

Anderson Arroyo

The Colombian under-20 international signed for Liverpool in 2018 from Fortaleza CEIF before loan spells at Real Mallorca, KAA Gent, FK Mlada Boleslav, and Salamanca CF UDS.

The 22-year-old impressed during another loan spell last season with Mirandes in the Spanish Segunda division where he made 42 appearances and scored one goal.

His performances were reported to have caught the eye of a number of clubs including Alaves who are looking to bounce back from their relegation from La Liga and Spanish top-tier club Elche.

Despite reports suggesting that the 22-year-old was keen to make a move to a top-flight club as he looks to further his development, a loan for the 2022/23 season with Alaves has been confirmed by Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The club have also confirmed that before departing for Spain, Arroyo has agreed to extend his current contract at Anfield.

It's difficult to see where Arroyo could fit into Jurgen Klopp's plans going forward with so many top players ahead of him.

Extending his deal and therefore maintaining his transfer value whilst continuing to gain valuable experience seems like the most sensible plan for the next 12 months.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Spanish Club Negotiating To Sign Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'We Were All-In' - Jurgen Klopp Speaks About New Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
carvalho 2
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Discusses Where Fabio Carvalho Could Play For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Jurgen Klopp Reveals Injury To Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Articles

Fantasy Premier League: Liverpool Player Prices And If They're Good Enough To Make Your FPL Team | Midfielders & Forwards

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
imago1011736378h
Articles

Analysis: The Position That Could Get The Best Out Of Fabio Carvalho

By Alex Caddick12 hours ago
Joe Gomez, Liverpool FC
Quotes

Joe Gomez Delighted By Signing A New Deal At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson
Articles

Fantasy Premier League: Liverpool Player Prices And If They're Good Enough To Make Your FPL Team | Goalkeepers & Defenders

By Damon Carr15 hours ago