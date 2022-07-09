Breaking: Liverpool Defender Signs Contract Extension & Seals Loan Move To Spain

Liverpool have confimed that defender Anderson Arroyo has signed a contract extension and has also finalised a loan move back to Spain for the 2022/23 season.

The Colombian under-20 international signed for Liverpool in 2018 from Fortaleza CEIF before loan spells at Real Mallorca, KAA Gent, FK Mlada Boleslav, and Salamanca CF UDS.

The 22-year-old impressed during another loan spell last season with Mirandes in the Spanish Segunda division where he made 42 appearances and scored one goal.

His performances were reported to have caught the eye of a number of clubs including Alaves who are looking to bounce back from their relegation from La Liga and Spanish top-tier club Elche.

Despite reports suggesting that the 22-year-old was keen to make a move to a top-flight club as he looks to further his development, a loan for the 2022/23 season with Alaves has been confirmed by Liverpool.

The club have also confirmed that before departing for Spain, Arroyo has agreed to extend his current contract at Anfield.

It's difficult to see where Arroyo could fit into Jurgen Klopp's plans going forward with so many top players ahead of him.

Extending his deal and therefore maintaining his transfer value whilst continuing to gain valuable experience seems like the most sensible plan for the next 12 months.

