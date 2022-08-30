BREAKING: Liverpool Defender Sepp van den Berg Secures Loan Move

Liverpool have agreed to a deal that will see promising defender Sepp van den Berg move on loan to Bundesliga club Schalke for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

The 20-year-old impressed during an 18 month loan spell at Championship club Preston North End before returning to Liverpool at the start of this season.

After taking part in Liverpool's pre-season friendlies, Van den Berg has found himself on the substitutes bench for the Reds opening four matches of the new campaign with his ability to cover at full-back and in the centre of defence.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been dealing with an early season injury crisis but after Calvin Ramsay and Joel Matip returned to first-team training on Monday, the German was willing to authorise the loan move for the Dutch under-21 international.

Prior to agreeing on the move to Schalke however, Van den Berg put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at the Merseyside club.

The move to loan Van den Berg is not a surprise especially now the injury problems in defence appear to be easing.

Playing in the Bundesliga offers him the chance to test himself in one of Europe's top five leagues and Liverpool will benefit from the experience he gains from the move whilst protecting his future transfer value with the new contract.

This appears to be a good deal for all parties involved therefore and focus could now shift to making a decision about the future of fellow central defender Nathaniel Phillips.

