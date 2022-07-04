Skip to main content

Breaking: Liverpool Goalkeeper Departs For Season-Long Loan Spell

As pre-season got underway at the AXA training centre, Liverpool continued their busy summer transfer window by agreeing a season-long loan for one of their talented goalkeepers.

Nineteen first-team players returned for day one of pre-season which saw the players put through a number of physical tests with the rest of the squad due to join up by the end of this week.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Vitezslav Jaros has joined Stockport County on a loan deal for the 2022/23 season.

The keeper joined Liverpool from Slavia Prague in 2017 and after featuring at under-18 level in the academy, stepped up to the under-23s.

Jaros signed a new deal in 2020 and enjoyed an impressive loan spell in Ireland with St Patrick's Athletic where he was named player of the year.

He returned from Ireland and spent the second half of last season on loan at National League club Notts County where he played 15 times.

The Czech Republic under-21 international will now gain some more valuable experience at the newly promoted League Two club.

