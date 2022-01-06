Breaking: Liverpool Make First Signing Of January Transfer Window

Liverpool have made their first signing of the window in the form of a Bundesliga and NWSL champion.

Florida-born Katie Stengel joins from Valerenga, and will join with Matt Beard's Liverpool Women's squad in their quest for promotion from the Women's Championship.

She has played most of her football in the United States' National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and Australia.

“It’s amazing to be here, everyone has been so welcoming and I can’t wait to get started.

“I always wanted to play in this league and when I got in contact with Matt it was just fate, I guess, and maybe a little bit of luck!"

She originally emerged from the American college scene, shining as she became the all-time leading goal scorer at Wake Forest and earning All-American honours three times.

After leaving to join Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga, with whom she won the competition in 2015, she's enjoyed spells with Washington Spirit, Boston Breakers and Utah Royals before joining West Sydney Wanderers, Newcastle Jets and then Valerenga.

Manager Matt Beard, speaking to the clubs' website, said this about Stengel:

“Katie is different to the front players we’ve got at the club and brings a wealth of experience, having played at Bayern Munich and some of the top clubs in America.

“She’s an athletic forward who’s good in tight spaces. We only worked together briefly but she’s a good finisher and it’s important we have options in those positions where we’ve had some injuries and keep up competition for places.

“She’s an intelligent football player who will be a real help to the team in the second half of the season.”

