Breaking: Liverpool & PSV Reach Agreement For Transfer Of Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven for the proposed transfer of Netherlands attacker Cody Gakpo.

After Liverpool had beaten Aston Villa 3-1 in the Premier League on Monday thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, reports started to circulate that a deal for the 23-year-old was close.

This has now been confirmed by PSV's official Twitter account in news that will be the perfect Christmas present for Reds fans who know they are likely to be without both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota for the foreseeable future.

No fee has been mentioned by the Eredivisie club but they do state that 'this is a record transfer for PSV'. David Ornstein of The Athletic is reporting however that the initial outlay for the Merseyside club will be €40million.

Ornstein also suggests that both Manchester United and Chelsea were keen on the Dutch international who fared so well at the 2022 World Cup, scoring three goals, but he chose to join Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp had hinted Liverpool would be prepared to do a deal in January if the right option presented itself and it appears that it has.

The question now is whether there will be further moves to bolster the midfield options available to Klopp, an area in much need of renovation.

