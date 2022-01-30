Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Liverpool Submit £5million Bid for Fulham & England Wonderkid Fabio Carvalho

After signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto, it looks like Liverpool are about to complete another deal before the transfer window ends.

Fabio Carvalho is one of the hottest prospects in the English divisions at the moment. The 19-year-old is a mainstay in Marco Silva's Fulham side that are pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have been linked with the youngster for the past year now but it finally looks like a deal will be struck.

Fulham are adamant that they don't want to lose him this January but they risk losing him for free next summer if they don't sell him now.

According to Paul Joyce and Vinny O'Connor (via Anfield Watch), Liverpool have submitted a £5million bid for the Fulham star.

Read More

It's still unknown if Liverpool will loan the 19-year-old back to Fulham for the remainder of the Championship season.

Carvalho currently has seven goals and four assists in 18 Championship games for the Lilywhites this season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Breaking: Liverpool Submit £5million Bid for Fulham & England Wonderkid Fabio Carvalho

1 minute ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Revealed: Behind The Scenes Photo Gallery As Luis Diaz Signs For Liverpool

15 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking To Sign England International Before Deadline After Confirming Luis Diaz Transfer

36 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Opinions

Who Really Is Virgil Van Dijk's Future Centre-Back Partner At Liverpool?

1 hour ago
Donny van de Beek
Non LFC

Report: Liverpool's Local Rivals Everton Beat Crystal Place To The Signing Of Donny Van De Beek From Manchester United

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

'I Could Not Be Happier' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Liverpool Signing Luis Diaz From Porto

2 hours ago
Luis Diaz
News

An Official Look at Liverpool's New January Signing Luis Diaz' Liverpool Kit With New Number

2 hours ago
Luis diaz, Takumi Minamino, Liverpool, Porto
Articles

Rating Liverpool’s Last Three Primeira Liga Signings

2 hours ago