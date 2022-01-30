Breaking: Liverpool Submit £5million Bid for Fulham & England Wonderkid Fabio Carvalho

After signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto, it looks like Liverpool are about to complete another deal before the transfer window ends.

Fabio Carvalho is one of the hottest prospects in the English divisions at the moment. The 19-year-old is a mainstay in Marco Silva's Fulham side that are pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool have been linked with the youngster for the past year now but it finally looks like a deal will be struck.

Fulham are adamant that they don't want to lose him this January but they risk losing him for free next summer if they don't sell him now.

According to Paul Joyce and Vinny O'Connor (via Anfield Watch), Liverpool have submitted a £5million bid for the Fulham star.

It's still unknown if Liverpool will loan the 19-year-old back to Fulham for the remainder of the Championship season.

Carvalho currently has seven goals and four assists in 18 Championship games for the Lilywhites this season.

