Breaking: Liverpool Target Kylian Mbappe Considering Terminating His Contract With PSG

A major French sports media source is reporting today that Kylian Mbappe and his camp are looking at paying an undisclosed sum of money to PSG to break the current contract and enable the French International to sign for a new club

Recent reports have been flying out of France this week linking PSG star striker Kylian Mbappe with a move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in January.

This news was further bolstered today by a report from French sports media site L'Equipe that suggest that the 23-year-old's agent and camp are considering a payoff to Les Parisiens that would effectively end the current contract extension and allow him to move to another club. 

Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool appear to be the current front-runner as Real Madrid have already suggested that they would not be interested in signing him.  PSG have also indicated they would not be willing to do business with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are said to feel betrayed by the superstar as he had verbally committed to the club this summer and then famously changed course to re-sign for PSG.

Despite signing a huge contract, the superstar is reportedly not happy at the club. Multiple reports suggest that he feels let down by PSG regarding his playing position  at the club and with attitudes towards him in the dressing room. 

Jurgen Klopp Kylian Mbappe

Whether Mbappe would consider Liverpool now given their recent struggles remains to be seen. Mbappe has indicated on more than one occasion that he will only play for a top team with Champions League contention.

Currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League it's already possible that Liverpool do not make Top Four this season. 

Mbappe will undoubtedly be following Liverpool's progress over the season.

