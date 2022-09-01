IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool have had a patchy start to the season following numerous injuries to key midfield players such as; Thiago, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and, now, Jordan Henderson, following Liverpool's 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp looks to be completing a loan move for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, for the remainder of the season, as per Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports Italy.

"The two clubs agreed the loan during last night and the player is flying from Turin to Liverpool right now."

Di Marzio continued; "It will be a 'dry loan', there is no option to buy."

Arthur Melo is 26 years old, and previously played football in Barcelona from 2018 until 2020, and have since been playing with Italian giants Juventus. The Brazilian midfielder is expected to complete his medical in the coming hours after he has landed in Liverpool. The loan deal will only be until the end of the season.

It was uncertain as to whether Liverpool would sign a midfielder, with Jurgen Klopp stressing that it "has to be the right one", and the deal must make sense.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Throughout the past few weeks, there has been so much speculation as to potential midfielders that could join Liverpool, with Matheus Nunes, Moises Caicedo, Nicolo Barella, Jude Bellingham, Konrad Laimer, and even late on, Douglas Luiz joined that list.

It epitomises Liverpool's ability to go under the radar in the transfer market that they are able to pull off a deal like this. This makes sense all around, and we're just waiting for the club to officially confirm the loan deal.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |