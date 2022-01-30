Skip to main content
Breaking: Luis Diaz Signs For Liverpool From FC Porto

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of exciting Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, from FC Porto.

'We have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance #VamosLuis;

The player has signed a long-term contract and is Liverpool's first signing during the January transfer window. The fee is reported to be €45million plus €15million add ons.

Over recent days, there had been speculation linking the 25-year-old with a move to Tottenham Hotspur who were reported to have made a sizeable bid for the Colombian.

In a twist to the saga, however, on Friday, it emerged that Liverpool were the frontrunners for a player they have been linked with over recent months.

Luis Diaz

Diaz has been in brilliant form for the Primeira Liga team this season scoring 16 goals in all competitions after finishing the Copa America tournament as joint top scorer with Lionel Messi.

He will add a new, fresh, interesting dynamic to the Liverpool attack giving manager Jurgen Klopp another option and real competition for the likes of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah.

