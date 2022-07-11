Breaking: Neco Williams Completes Transfer From Liverpool To Nottingham Forest
Liverpool have announced that defender Neco Williams has completed a permanent transfer to newly promoted Nottingham Forest.
The 21-year-old ends his long association at Liverpool in a deal that could rise to £17.5million including add-ons as per Fabrizio Romano.
According to the transfer specialist, Liverpool have also inserted a 15% sell-on clause into the deal.
The move to Steve Cooper's team should ensure that Williams gets sufficient game time to help him secure a place in the Wales 2022 World Cup team in Qatar.
It was clearly a difficult decision for the right-back who expressed his thanks to the club where he has been for 15 years on Instagram.
'15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @liverpoolfc it’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge🙌🏻
I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to support the club. ❤️
Thank you and never forget YNWA !!!'
