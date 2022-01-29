Skip to main content
Breaking: Reports Claim Luis Diaz Has Completed Liverpool Medical Ahead Of January Transfer From FC Porto

Luis Diaz has completed his medical ahead of the winger's transfer from FC Porto to Liverpool according to reports.

Luis Diaz

News broke on Friday suggesting they had hijacked Tottenham's attempts to sign the 25-year old by agreeing a transfer for €45million plus €15million add ons with the Primeira Liga club.

There was an added complication however in order to get the transfer finalised because Diaz is currently away in South America on international duty with Colombia.

It's been reported that Diaz was to be a summer target for Liverpool but Tottenham's interest meant the deal had to be brought forward. As a result, Liverpool flew a delegation to meet with the player in Argentina to complete the medical.

Charlotte Coates who is a sports trend writer for the Liverpool Echo has tweeted to say that reports are suggesting that the medical is now complete.

Read More

Assuming this is the case and the reports are correct, Liverpool fans will be awaiting official confirmation that the transfer is over the line so they can finally celebrate their new signing

Diaz will add a new dynamic to an attack that is already prolific so it looks like exciting times to come for Reds fans.

