Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is set to join Real Madrid in a huge summer transfer according to a report.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The player was reported over the past few days to have agreed personal terms with both Los Blancos and Liverpool and it looked like the Champions League finalists were going to battle it out for his signature.

According to information provided to RMC Sport, however, the player has chosen to sign for Real Madrid and will join on a five-year deal.

The fee is reported to be €80million plus add-ons in what represents a huge blockbuster summer transfer.

If the deal is confirmed it will come as a blow to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp who have been linked with the player for some time.

The midfield at Liverpool is in need of a refresh with James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara all over 30, and with uncertainty over the futures of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

There is no official confirmation of the deal but it looks like the talented Frenchman has chosen the Santiago Bernabeu over Anfield to play his football next season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |