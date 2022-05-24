Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is set to join Real Madrid in a huge summer transfer according to a report.

Aurelien Tchouameni

The player was reported over the past few days to have agreed personal terms with both Los Blancos and Liverpool and it looked like the Champions League finalists were going to battle it out for his signature.

According to information provided to RMC Sport, however, the player has chosen to sign for Real Madrid and will join on a five-year deal.

The fee is reported to be €80million plus add-ons in what represents a huge blockbuster summer transfer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If the deal is confirmed it will come as a blow to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp who have been linked with the player for some time.

The midfield at Liverpool is in need of a refresh with James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara all over 30, and with uncertainty over the futures of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

There is no official confirmation of the deal but it looks like the talented Frenchman has chosen the Santiago Bernabeu over Anfield to play his football next season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Liverpool Make 'Interesting Offer' For Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni As They Try To Beat Real Madrid To Transfer Of Midfielder

By Neil Andrew17 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Xabi Alonso
Quotes

'I Love When Jurgen Says They Are Mentality Monsters - Former Liverpool & Real Madrid Legend Xabi Alonso On Reds Manager Klopp

By Neil Andrew35 minutes ago
imago1011751429h
Articles

'It's Got To Be' - Peter Crouch Names Which Liverpool Superstar He Thinks Is Player Of The Year

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Rolling Stones
News

Report: Rolling Stones Invite Klopp & Liverpool Players To Historic Gig At Anfield As Part of SIXTY Tour - Mick Jagger 'Would Love To Meet Jurgen And The Players'

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Kylian Mbappe - ‘I Was In Talks To Join Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool’

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

'Carvalho + Tchouameni + Bellingham = Quadruple For Real Next Season' - Liverpool Fans React To Signing Of Fabio Carvalho From Fulham

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'We Can Make It Number Seven' - Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson Backs Jurgen Klopp's Team To Win Seventh European Cup

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Michael Oliver
Quotes

'I Think He Did Stop It Short' - Ex FIFA Official Claims Michael Oliver Stopped Manchester City & Aston Villa Premier League Clash Early

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago