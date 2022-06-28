Skip to main content
Breaking: Takumi Minamino Completes Transfer From Liverpool To Monaco

Liverpool have announced that Takumi Minamino has completed a transfer to Monaco on a permanent deal.

Reports over the past few days had suggested that Liverpool and the Ligue One club had agreed a deal worth £15.5million for the 27-year-old and the transfer is now official.

The Japan international struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular after  joining from RB Salzburg for a fee of £7.65million in January 2020 before spending the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Premier League club Southampton.

After returning from his loan spell on the south coast, the forward made the most of his limited opportunities and played a key role in Liverpool's domestic cup double.

Seen as the go-to man in the early rounds of both the Carabao and FA Cups, Minamino fired 10 goals in all competitions, many of which were vital to the run to both finals.

Takumi Minamino

Despite the smart business from Liverpool again after making a good profit on the transfer, it will be with mixed emotions that Minamino leaves the club.

After some impressive performances last season, he became a very popular figure amongst the coaching staff, teammates and supporters and everyone will be keen to see him succeed in France.

