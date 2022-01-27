Skip to main content
Breaking Transfer News: Liverpool Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros Joins Notts County On Loan

Liverpool have announced that goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has joined National League team Notts County on loan until the end of the season.

The deal was announced on Thursday on Liverpoolfc.com and social media channels that the 20-year-old was on the move again.

The keeper joined Liverpool from Slavia Prague in 2017 and after featuring at under 18 level stepped up to the under 23s.

Jaros signed a new deal in 2020 and in February last year left for a loan spell in Ireland with St Patrick's Athletic where he helped them win the FAI Cup by beating Bohemian on penalties.

Vitezslav Jaros

The Czech under 20 international kept 10 clean sheets in 33 starts, making a huge impression across the Irish Sea in his short time with the club, and was voted player of the year.

After being pictured in training with Liverpool's first team last week, Jaros now makes the next step in his career to get more much-needed game time under his belt.

