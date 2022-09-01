Brighton’s Moises Caicedo Gives Huge Hints On Social Media Towards Liverpool Move

With Arthur Melo close to finalising his loan move from Juventus to Liverpool, speculation surrounding another player seems to be not going away.

Jordan Henderson came off the pitch in last night’s 2-1 dramatic comeback against Newcastle United, which has triggered Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment staff to dip into the market.

This morning, the club was reported to going in for Melo and the player is currently at AXA training ground now undergoing his medical.

Moises Caicedo

In recent hours, speculation surrounding Moises Caicedo has surfaced on social media, with Brighton bringing in Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The Ecuadorean has sparked a frenzy in the fanbase by his actions on social media. Caicedo has taken Brighton out of his bio and has begun to follow all of the Liverpool players.

The midfielder has also liked a recent post by Arthur Melo on Instagram confirming his departure from Juventus to Liverpool.

Are we about to see a double announcement by Liverpool with Moises Caicedo and Arthur Melo?

LFCTR Verdict

This would be an ending to the day we never saw coming, but two midfielders would be ideal.

Left it late and shouldn't have, wasting the games we have played already and dropped points in. Better late than never?

Caicedo like Melo has bags of talent and who to get the best out of them but Jurgen Klopp. If Liverpool can get this over the line in time, I honestly believe the title race is back on.

