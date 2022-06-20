'Bring In Christian Eriksen, More Creative, More Goals' - Liverpool Fans React To Report Gini Wijnaldum Could Return To Anfield On Loan

After a report emerged suggesting that Liverpool may look to take Gini Wijnaldum on loan for a year, fans have reacted on social media.

The 31-year-old left Liverpool after five years last summer on a free transfer when he joined Ligue 1 giants PSG.

According to the report, Liverpool are now keen to take the Dutch international on loan for 12 months whilst they try and secure a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Fans have been reacting on Twitter to the rumours that a player who helped Liverpool to European Cup and Premier League glory could return.

'They let him leave last year earlier because they didn't want to pay him more than he was on, but they'll accept him back when he's on quadruple the wages and has barely played for year and will only be a take game time from our own players?'

'I would be all over it tbf Not that I think we get Jude next summer but we need someone in now.'

'Yes, as long as we finish pre-agreement with bellingham this summer like keita case, bellingham guarantee to come in winter or next summer, gini will be the plan b IF thiago/keita injured'

'Klopp doesn't take back an ex-player. Coutinho is a good example.'

'No.better bring in cristian eriksen.more creative.more goals.'

'Lfc will never do that. It would be hard to see where he fits if he was to return. If he did, he won't play so much.'

'Would love this, def want Bellingham and I would be happy to wait till next summer but we need midfield reinforcements and Gini played so well for us'

