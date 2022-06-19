Skip to main content
Calvin Ramsay: 'No Reason Why I Can’t Push To Get In The First-Team Squad' At Liverpool

After Liverpool confirmed the signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen (subject to international clearance), the 18-year-old has been talking about the move.

The Scottish under-21 international has signed a long-term deal at the club after completing his medical and the formalities around the transfer at the AXA Training Centre. 

Pathway

Ramsay, who will wear the number 22 shirt, spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about his determination to break into the first-team squad and admitted the progression he has seen of other youngsters helped persuade him to sign for the club.

“There’s been a lot of young players that have played – the likes of Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Harvey (Elliott) as well, there’s a lot more.

“There’s obviously a pathway here – that’s one of the reasons I chose it as well. It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.

“So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.”

'I'm Just Buzzing'

Ramsay also said it had been a 'dream come true' to play for Aberdeen and can't wait to get going at what he describes as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here.

“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got.

“Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

