Skip to main content
Carlo Ancelotti Appears To Shut Down Talk Of Jule Bellingham Real Madrid Transfer

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Carlo Ancelotti Appears To Shut Down Talk Of Jule Bellingham Real Madrid Transfer

Real Madrid and Liverpool are reported to be competing for the transfer of the 19-year-old this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti appears to have shut down any talk that Real Madrid could sign Liverpool target Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu after impressing in the Bundesliga and for England at the 2022 World Cup.

Jude Bellingham

It is widely expected that he will make a big money move this summer and Liverpool and Los Blancos have been reported as leading the race for a player widely recognised as a generational talent.

Liverpool's need for midfield reinforcements is well publicised with some of the current options available to manager Jurgen Klopp having suffered injury problems and with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Miner out of contract at the end of the season.

Reigning European champions Real Madrid could also offer an attractive move for Bellingham however but Ancelotti has dampened expectations that a transfer could take place.

Jude Bellingham

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via the Liverpool Echo) ahead of Real's La Liga match against Villarreal on Saturday, the Italian praised both Bellingham and another Reds target, Enzo Fernandez but claimed he is happy with his current midfield options.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Bellingham has shown at the World Cup that he is a great midfielder, but so have others. Enzo Fernandez has played very well. Gavi and Pedri as well. Bellingham is one of those very good midfielders, but I’ll stick with the ones we have."

LFCTR Verdict

Ancelotti may just be playing down the speculation linking Bellingham with a move to Spain but it is true he already has some excellent midfield options in Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Edouard Camavinga that will serve Real for the next few years.

This will provide some hope for Reds fans who are desperate to see Bellingham make a move to Anfield this summer although they appear to have a need to start the midfield rebuild earlier.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Five Positives To Focus On After Another Poor Liverpool Display Against Wolves

By Neil Andrew
Xavi Barcelona
Match Coverage

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Cody Gakpo
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-2 Wolves Highlights - Lucky Reds Face FA Cup Replay

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal From Cody Gakpo Assist Gives Liverpool 2-1 Lead Against Wolves

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Darwin Nunez Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Wolves - Fantastic Assist From Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Neil Andrew
Teun Koopmeiners
Transfers

Report: Atalanta Set Price For Liverpool Target Teun Koopmeiners

By Chris Stonadge
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Wolves: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Virgil Van Dijk
News

Virgil Van Dijk Could Be Out For The Rest Of The Season Amid Josko Gvardiol Links To Liverpool

By Damon Carr