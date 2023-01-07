Carlo Ancelotti Appears To Shut Down Talk Of Jule Bellingham Real Madrid Transfer

Carlo Ancelotti appears to have shut down any talk that Real Madrid could sign Liverpool target Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu after impressing in the Bundesliga and for England at the 2022 World Cup.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

It is widely expected that he will make a big money move this summer and Liverpool and Los Blancos have been reported as leading the race for a player widely recognised as a generational talent.

Liverpool's need for midfield reinforcements is well publicised with some of the current options available to manager Jurgen Klopp having suffered injury problems and with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Miner out of contract at the end of the season.

Reigning European champions Real Madrid could also offer an attractive move for Bellingham however but Ancelotti has dampened expectations that a transfer could take place.

IMAGO / Eibner

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via the Liverpool Echo) ahead of Real's La Liga match against Villarreal on Saturday, the Italian praised both Bellingham and another Reds target, Enzo Fernandez but claimed he is happy with his current midfield options.

"Bellingham has shown at the World Cup that he is a great midfielder, but so have others. Enzo Fernandez has played very well. Gavi and Pedri as well. Bellingham is one of those very good midfielders, but I’ll stick with the ones we have."

LFCTR Verdict

Ancelotti may just be playing down the speculation linking Bellingham with a move to Spain but it is true he already has some excellent midfield options in Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Edouard Camavinga that will serve Real for the next few years.

This will provide some hope for Reds fans who are desperate to see Bellingham make a move to Anfield this summer although they appear to have a need to start the midfield rebuild earlier.

