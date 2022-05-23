'Carvalho + Tchouameni + Bellingham = Quadruple For Real Next Season' - Liverpool Fans React To Signing Of Fabio Carvalho From Fulham

After Liverpool announced the transfer of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, Reds fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The announcement that confirmed Carvalho will be a Liverpool player from the 1st July 2022 was the perfect boost after Jurgen Klopp's team just missed out on the Premier League title on Sunday.

Fans were clearly happy with the news as they took to Twitter to register their delight.

'Carvalho + Tchouameni + Bellingham = Quadruple for real next season.'

'Finally a Coutinho replacement, an attacking skill full goalscoring midfielder. Hopefully.'

'We challenging for everything again next season..'

'It's time now the club be more ruthless and aggressive in the transfer market like we were in the 80s. Players get shipped in and out based on their performances. We've been too nice the past decades, we can't play 2nd fiddle to a league champion any longer.'

'Massive shame but inevitable. IMO, far too early for such a big jump. Carvalho could have had a full season at the top level playing week in and week out . Can’t blame the young man, just hope he doesn’t become another statistic.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |