Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Carvalho + Tchouameni + Bellingham = Quadruple For Real Next Season' - Liverpool Fans React To Signing Of Fabio Carvalho From Fulham

After Liverpool announced the transfer of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, Reds fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.

Fabio Carvalho

The announcement that confirmed Carvalho will be a Liverpool player from the 1st July 2022 was the perfect boost after Jurgen Klopp's team just missed out on the Premier League title on Sunday.

Fans were clearly happy with the news as they took to Twitter to register their delight.

'Carvalho + Tchouameni + Bellingham = Quadruple for real next season.'

'Finally a Coutinho replacement, an attacking skill full goalscoring midfielder. Hopefully.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'We challenging for everything again next season..'

'It's time now the club be more ruthless and aggressive in the transfer market like we were in the 80s. Players get shipped in and out based on their performances. We've been too nice the past decades, we can't play 2nd fiddle to a league champion any longer.'

'Massive shame but inevitable. IMO, far too early for such a big jump. Carvalho could have had a full season at the top level playing week in and week out . Can’t blame the young man, just hope he doesn’t become another statistic.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Aurelien Tchouameni and Antony Ajax LFC Transfer Room Podcast
Podcasts

Podcast: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Agrees' Fee With Liverpool & Real Madrid - Ajax's Antony Approach, Origi Farewell

By Alex Caddick8 minutes ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'We Can Make It Number Seven' - Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson Backs Jurgen Klopp's Team To Win Seventh European Cup

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Sergio Ramos Real Madrid
Articles

Mohamed Salah Issues Four Word Warning Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Interested In Bayern Munich Transfer | Player Can 'Imagine' Himself Playing For The Bundesliga Champions

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Ballon D'or Contender Sadio Mane Considering Bayern Munich Move

By Chris Stonadge3 hours ago
James Milner Kostas Tsimikas
Opinions

Premier League Finale Offers Hint That James Milner Will Be Staying At Liverpool To Grant Jurgen Klopp His Wish (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Sadio Mane Andrew Robertson
Quotes

'Full Of Confidence' - Robertson Rallies Reds Ahead Of Champions League Showdown With Real Madrid

By Chris Stonadge6 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara
News

'A Chance' - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Ahead Of Champions League Final

By Chris Stonadge7 hours ago