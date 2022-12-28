Cody Gakpo Arrives In England Ahead Of Liverpool Medical

PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo has touched down in England ahead of his medical and to complete the formalities of his transfer to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's team looked back to something like their best on Monday as they took apart Aston Villa 3-1 in the Premier League thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic.

IMAGO / PA Images

There was a shock shortly after the game however when reports started to circulate that Liverpool were in advanced talks with the Eredivisie club for the signing of the Dutch international.

Within hours, PSV had issued a statement on their digital channels confirming that the two clubs had indeed agreed on the transfer of Gakpo with the initial fee rumoured to be about £37million.

IMAGO / Fotostand

According to Sky Sports News, Gakpo who was one of the stars of the 2022 World Cup has touched down in England and will undergo his medical ahead of confirming his move to the Merseyside club.

Assuming there are no last-minute hiccups with the transfer, Gakpo could be available to Klopp for the visit to Brentford on Monday.

