Cody Gakpo Completes Liverpool Medical Ahead Of Move From PSV, Further Details of Transfer Revealed

IMAGO / Colorsport

Watch David Ornstein confirm all the key details regarding the Dutch international's move to Anfield.
Cody Gakpo has completed his medical ahead of his move to Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven according to the reliable David Ornstein.

The football correspondent from The Athletic was speaking on the USA Network (via the Twitter account of NBC Sports Soccer) when he explained that the medical tests were complete and he had passed without an issue.

Liverpool had barely walked off of the pitch at Villa Park on Monday after they had beaten Unai Emery's Aston Villa when reports broke saying that the Reds were in advanced talks with PSV for the 23-year-old.

A few hours later, the Eredivisie club released a statement across their digital channels confirming a deal had been agreed.

As well as providing an update in respect of Gakpo's medical, Ornstein also confirmed that the deal would be worth upto €50million including add-ons and that the Dutch international will sign a five-and-a-half-year contract at Anfield, taking him to the summer of 2028.

Gakpo could be available for selection when Liverpool travel to Brentford for another tricky-looking Premier League away game on Monday.

Watch Ornstein's interview on the USA Network here:

