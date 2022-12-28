Skip to main content
Cody Gakpo Liverpool Squad Number: Options Available To New Reds Signing

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Dutch international is expected to complete his transfer to the Reds imminently.
As the dust started to settle after an impressive Boxing Day performance from Liverpool that saw them beat Aston Villa 3-1, the shock news emerged that Liverpool were in advanced talks for PSV striker Cody Gakpo.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic helped Jurgen Klopp's team to victory in their first Premier League match after the World Cup in a performance that was far more akin to what Reds fans expect.

Mohamed Salah

A few hours later, PSV released a statement confirming they had indeed agreed a deal with the Merseyside club for the transfer of the Dutch international.

Reports suggest that the initial fee for the 23-year-old will be around £37million and he will sign a five-and-a-half-year contract.

Gakpo could be part of Klopp's squad that head to Brentford in the Premier League on Monday should the deal be completed in time.

Cody Gakpo

As he touched down in England for his medical on Wednesday, speculation has started as to what his squad number will be at Liverpool with some interesting options still available.

The most significant one is the number ten previously worn by Sadio Mane. Our prediction however is that Gakpo will opt for the number 18 previously worn by Takumi Minamino with the number 10 saved for a big summer signing.

Available Squad Numbers

10

16

18

24

25

30

31

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

