Cody Gakpo Liverpool Squad Number: Options Available To New Reds Signing
As the dust started to settle after an impressive Boxing Day performance from Liverpool that saw them beat Aston Villa 3-1, the shock news emerged that Liverpool were in advanced talks for PSV striker Cody Gakpo.
Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic helped Jurgen Klopp's team to victory in their first Premier League match after the World Cup in a performance that was far more akin to what Reds fans expect.
A few hours later, PSV released a statement confirming they had indeed agreed a deal with the Merseyside club for the transfer of the Dutch international.
Reports suggest that the initial fee for the 23-year-old will be around £37million and he will sign a five-and-a-half-year contract.
Gakpo could be part of Klopp's squad that head to Brentford in the Premier League on Monday should the deal be completed in time.
As he touched down in England for his medical on Wednesday, speculation has started as to what his squad number will be at Liverpool with some interesting options still available.
The most significant one is the number ten previously worn by Sadio Mane. Our prediction however is that Gakpo will opt for the number 18 previously worn by Takumi Minamino with the number 10 saved for a big summer signing.
Available Squad Numbers
10
16
18
24
25
Read More
30
31
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
