Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool

The 23-year-old is expected to complete his move from PSV to Liverpool over the next few days.
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo.

The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.

Liverpool Players Celebrate Villa Park

Liverpool are short of options in attack at the moment after Roberto Firmino picked up a calf injury to join Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz on the sidelines.

It was welcome news for Reds fans therefore when PSV confirmed on their official digital channels that they had agreed a deal with the Anfield hierarchy for one of the stars of the 2022 World Cup.

Reports suggest that the deal is worth an initial £37million, which is less than had been quoted when rivals Manchester United appeared to be in the driving seat to sign the player.

Cody Gakpo
With Gakpo likely to undergo his medical and complete the formalities around his transfer before the end of the year, focus has now switched to when he may be available to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Assuming there are no hiccups with the move, he could be in the Liverpool squad that travels to face Brentford on Monday, 2nd January to provide competition to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabio Carvalho for the left-wing spot.

It seems unlikely however that Klopp will throw Gakpo straight into his starting XI so more realistically he could start in the FA Cup Third Round tie at Anfield five days later.

