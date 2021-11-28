Report: Jurgen Klopp Gives His ‘Approval’ to Sign Colombian Luis Diaz as FC Porto ‘Do Not Rule Out’ Selling Him
According to recent reports from Portugal, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Luis Diaz next year.
Liverpool have been linked with a lot of wide players over the past six months, from West Ham's Jarrod Bowen to unlikely ones like PSG's Kylian Mbappe.
With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah going to AFCON in January, Liverpool will most likely lose a lot of goals with them departing.
Due to that, Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with a lot of attacking players.
One player who keeps getting linked is FC Porto's star man Luis Diaz.
Jurgen Klopp Gives 'Approval' to Sign Luis Diaz
In a recent report from Diario Record, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given his 'approval' to sign the dynamic winger.
The report also goes on to claim that Klopp was ‘delighted’ with the wingers performances against Liverpool in the Champions League.
Despite Diaz having an €80million release clause and a contract with Porto until 2024, Record claims that the Portuguese club ‘do not rule out’ the possibility of selling him next summer.
It seems like Porto are going to do what they can to keep the Colombian at the club until next summer so that could rule Liverpool out of signing him.
