Confirmed: Leighton Clarkson Joins Aberdeen on Loan

Young Liverpool midfielder, Leighton Clarkson, has joined Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen on a season-long loan, as confirmed by the official Liverpool FC club website.

Leighton Clarkson is 20 years old and has made just three appearances for Liverpool's first team - one in the Champions League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup. He went out on loan for the first half of the 2021-22 season at Blackburn Rovers but made just seven appearances before returning to the academy at Liverpool in January 2022.

"He's brave in possession and at the right times is willing to try the difficult pass." These are the words from Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

Jim Goodwin also stresses that he aims to "continue to encourage" when it comes to his loan spell.

This isn't the first bit of transfer activity between Liverpool and Aberdeen - as Liverpool signed highly-rated right-back Calvin Ramsay from the Scottish side for £4.41million.

Leighton Clarkson is yet to impress Liverpool's coaches to a point where he will become a regular squad player and cup player - such as the likes of other academy graduates, like Curtis Jones, and even Neco Williams before his departure this summer.

