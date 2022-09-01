Skip to main content

Confirmed: Liverpool Will Only Sign One Midfielder (On Loan) This Transfer Window

A major British news source has just reported that Liverpool will only sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan and that is all for this Transfer Window.

It's no secret by now that Liverpool have an issue in midfield. Injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and now Jordan Henderson have left them vulnerable in this area of the pitch.

It became apparent early on the Transfer Window that primary target Jude Bellingham would not be available but fans everywhere were still hoping for a quality signing to help cover.

Liverpool have been linked with a myriad of capable midfield talent including Matheus Nunes, Moises Caicedo, Nicolo Barella, Jude Bellingham, Konrad Laimer, and more recently Douglas Luiz.

Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo

One by one they were each ruled out as either too expensive or just unavailable.

Today though as reported by LFC Transfer Room Liverpool are close to signing 26-year-old Brazilian International Arthur Melo.

The Juventus midfielder was once compared to Barcelona legend Xavi by former teammate Lionel Messi. High praise from someone with Messi's credentials.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sadio Mane Lionel Messi

Sky Sports journalist Vinny O'Connor is reporting on Twitter today that Liverpool's only signing will be Arthur Melo.

"Arthur is on Merseyside with the media team ready. This will be Liverpool’s only deadline day move."

If this is true many fans will feel that the injury-prone Melo is not enough.

If the Transfer Window closes without another signing would you be happy with our activity this summer? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter @JustinF_Red

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Glen Johnson Thinks Andy Robertson 'Doesn't Look Himself' Amid Kostas Tsimikas Pressure

By Charlie Webb
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

'We're Delighted To Have Him' - Brighton CEO On Moises Caicedo Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Transfers

Former Liverpool Target Now Signing For Rival Premier League Club

By Justin Foster
Lionel Messi
Transfers

'He Reminds Me Of.....' - Lionel Messi On Liverpool Target Arthur Melo

By Neil Andrew
Juventus Liverpool Arthur Melo
Transfers

REPORT: Liverpool To Sign Arthur Melo On Loan From Juventus

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Arthur Melo
Transfers

Watch: Arthur Melo On His Way To Liverpool From Juventus

By Damon Carr
Goodison Park
Match Coverage

Everton v Liverpool: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Closing In On Loan Signing Of Juventus Midfielder

By Neil Andrew