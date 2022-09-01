Confirmed: Liverpool Will Only Sign One Midfielder (On Loan) This Transfer Window

It's no secret by now that Liverpool have an issue in midfield. Injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and now Jordan Henderson have left them vulnerable in this area of the pitch.

It became apparent early on the Transfer Window that primary target Jude Bellingham would not be available but fans everywhere were still hoping for a quality signing to help cover.

Liverpool have been linked with a myriad of capable midfield talent including Matheus Nunes, Moises Caicedo, Nicolo Barella, Jude Bellingham, Konrad Laimer, and more recently Douglas Luiz.

One by one they were each ruled out as either too expensive or just unavailable.

Today though as reported by LFC Transfer Room Liverpool are close to signing 26-year-old Brazilian International Arthur Melo.

The Juventus midfielder was once compared to Barcelona legend Xavi by former teammate Lionel Messi. High praise from someone with Messi's credentials.

Sky Sports journalist Vinny O'Connor is reporting on Twitter today that Liverpool's only signing will be Arthur Melo.

"Arthur is on Merseyside with the media team ready. This will be Liverpool’s only deadline day move."

If this is true many fans will feel that the injury-prone Melo is not enough.

