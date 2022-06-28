Confirmed: Takumi Minamino Joins AS Monaco On Permanent Transfer

Liverpool Football Club have officially announced that Japanese international Takumi Minamino has departed the club after spending just over two years at Anfield.

Minamino will be playing for French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco next season after he completed his £15.4 million move from Merseyside to the French Riviera.

The 27-year-old joined Liverpool back in January 2020 after the Reds activated his £7.25 million release clause at RB Salzburg. Minamino was a historical signing at Anfield by being the fist Japanese player to play for the club.

Since he joined the Reds Minamino scored just 14 goals in 55 appearances which reflects how little game time the Japanese national really got given during his time on Merseyside.

Lacking game time Minamino spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at fellow Premier League side Southampton, scoring only twice in 10 league games, before returning to Anfield last summer.

There's no shying away from the fact it was a big ask for Minamino to come into a side that was already flying and stronger than ever. Especially when it came to cementing a place in the first team.

With the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all ahead of him in the pecking order it was always going to be difficult for him to get a chance.

That being said Minamino did however play a crucial role in the Reds achieving the double last season, lifting both the FA Cup and League Cup.

However, with the Reds recent additions of Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez and Colombian winger Luis Diaz, it became evident Minamino was already out of the door at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |