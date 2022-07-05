Skip to main content

"Corner Taken Quickly... ORIGIII!" - Divock Origi Signs For AC Milan On A Free Transfer

Having undergone his Medicals in Milan last week, Divock Origi has signed for Italian giants AC Milan on a free transfer after spending eight years at Liverpool.

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Wolves

Divock Origi

The transfer of the Belgian Striker has been in the works for months now, so it’s no surprise that he has completed his move to AC Milan where he can get regular game time.

Origi only made seven appearances last season for Liverpool. However, he managed to score in nearly half of his games played, recording three goals in the 2021/22 season.

At the age of only 27, a free transfer is an absolute steal for the Belgian’s signature.

Divock Origi

Divock Origi for Belgium vs Wales

Divock Origi is a timeless classic that never fails to perform. Hence why the reigning champions of the Serie A have shown so much interest.

It seemed only yesterday that Trent Alexander-Arnold took the corner quickly and Divock smashed it into the roof of the net to make it 4-3 on aggregate against Barcelona in the Champions League Semi-Final.

He’s created so many beautiful moments for Liverpool fans worldwide, and will forever be labelled a cult hero at Anfield.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

AC Milan currently have two veteran attackers in their ranks, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (40) and Olivier Giroud (35), deploying them in a 4-5-1 formation as loan strikers.

However, Origi will act as a fresh face for Pioli Stefano’s squad as he reaches his prime.

His career so far has been filled with substitute appearances, but Origi will be hoping to take the spot of top dog at AC Milan, and hopefully steer the Italian giants to another Serie A title.

Divock Origi

From all supporters and writers at Liverpool and the LFC Transfer room, we wish Divock all the best.

Corner taken quickly... ORIGIII!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Kit
Articles

Revealed: New Liverpool Away Kit Design Leaked For 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'The Smart Money Is On Liverpool' - Former International Manager Thinks Jude Bellingham Could Be Destined For Anfield

By Neil Andrew29 minutes ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos From Day One Of Pre-Season

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Juventus Planning €25Million Bid For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
skysports-jude-bellingham-england_5246214
News

Journalist Gives Liverpool Transfer Update

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
News

'Darwin Will Write His Own Story In The Premier League' - Benfica Coach On Liverpool's Record Signing

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Martin Skrtel
News

Martin Skrtel On Why Sadio Mane Left Liverpool

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Martin Skrtel On Who He Hopes Will Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago