"Corner Taken Quickly... ORIGIII!" - Divock Origi Signs For AC Milan On A Free Transfer

Having undergone his Medicals in Milan last week, Divock Origi has signed for Italian giants AC Milan on a free transfer after spending eight years at Liverpool.

The transfer of the Belgian Striker has been in the works for months now, so it’s no surprise that he has completed his move to AC Milan where he can get regular game time.

Origi only made seven appearances last season for Liverpool. However, he managed to score in nearly half of his games played, recording three goals in the 2021/22 season.

At the age of only 27, a free transfer is an absolute steal for the Belgian’s signature.

Divock Origi for Belgium vs Wales IMAGO / Belga

Divock Origi is a timeless classic that never fails to perform. Hence why the reigning champions of the Serie A have shown so much interest.

It seemed only yesterday that Trent Alexander-Arnold took the corner quickly and Divock smashed it into the roof of the net to make it 4-3 on aggregate against Barcelona in the Champions League Semi-Final.

He’s created so many beautiful moments for Liverpool fans worldwide, and will forever be labelled a cult hero at Anfield.

AC Milan currently have two veteran attackers in their ranks, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (40) and Olivier Giroud (35), deploying them in a 4-5-1 formation as loan strikers.

However, Origi will act as a fresh face for Pioli Stefano’s squad as he reaches his prime.

His career so far has been filled with substitute appearances, but Origi will be hoping to take the spot of top dog at AC Milan, and hopefully steer the Italian giants to another Serie A title.

IMAGO / Action Plus

From all supporters and writers at Liverpool and the LFC Transfer room, we wish Divock all the best.

Corner taken quickly... ORIGIII!

