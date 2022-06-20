Skip to main content
'Could Get More' - Pundit On Liverpool 'Losing An Unbelieveable Player' In Sadio Mane As Bayern Munich Close In On Transfer

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Liverpool are about to lose 'an unbelievable player' as Bayern Munich close in on a transfer for Sadio Mane.

After two failed bids, the clubs agreed on a deal this week that could rise to £35million with add-ons with Mane expected to be announced as a Bayern player as early as Wednesday.

Sadio Mane

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Kenny admitted that Liverpool probably could have agreed on a bigger fee for the 30-year-old but were respectful to the Senegalese due to his contribution at Anfield over the past six years.

“You have to keep changing it. Liverpool probably don’t want to lose Mane but at the end of the day, players move on.

“If he does sign for Bayern then they will get decent money for him, I hope they get what they deserve for him.

“Maybe they could get more but Liverpool won’t want to stand in his way.

Kenny went on to say that Mane will be a huge loss to Liverpool and it's difficult to judge how his replacement Darwin Nunez will fare.

“They already have the replacement lined up so that’s all sorted. Mane will be a miss but we don’t know how good Nunez is going to be.

“He might do just as well as Mane has. They are losing an unbelievable player in Mane, there is no getting away from that.

“But he wants to go and it sounds like they are getting good money for him so that’s all you can ask for.”

