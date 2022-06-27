'Could They Get Him Out Of Dortmund This Year?' - Former Player On Liverpool Midfield Options & The Chase For Jude Bellingham

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about Liverpool's chase for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Reds fans are keen to see the club continue their recent flurry of transfer activity by bringing in a midfielder with Bellingham repeatedly linked.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

In an interview with Football Insider, Robinson said that Liverpool cannot wait longer than 12 months before they start to freshen up their midfield options.

“If Liverpool aren’t going to freshen up their midfield this summer they simply have to next year.

“When you look at the ages of the players, the likes of Milner, Henderson and Thiago, they are the wrong side of 30. Yes, they are still top-class players but they cannot go on forever.

“It is an area that Liverpool need to address over the next 12 to 18 months."

The former Leeds and Tottenham stopper also sees 18-year-old Bellingham as a good fit for Liverpool but suspects it will be difficult to bring him in this summer.

“Bellingham would be a good fit. I think he’d suit the style of play and system that Jurgen Klopp plays.

“Could they get him out of Dortmund this year? It is very unlikely given that Erling Haaland has gone.

“I think it will be a transfer that is done next year.”

Author Verdict

It does seem that any move for Bellingham will now be in 12 months' time with Dortmund unwilling to part with their asset after losing Haaland.

As to whether Liverpool make a move for another midfielder in the meantime may be reliant on current players exiting.

