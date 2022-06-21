Skip to main content
‘Crazy’ - Loris Karius On Sadio Mane’s Imminent Transfer To Bayern Munich From Liverpool

Loris Karius has described the likely transfer of Sadio Mane from Liverpool to Bayern Munich as ‘crazy’ in a recent interview.

The German who was released by Liverpool himself this summer believes the Bundesliga giants deserve to be congratulated for getting a deal for the Senegalese done.

Loris Karius

After two failed bids, Bayern finally agreed a deal with Liverpool that could rise to £35million including add-ons.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS (via Liverpool Echo), Karius has no doubts that Mane will be a star in Germany’s top division.

"It would be a crazy transfer for Bayern, because he's one of the top players at Liverpool.

"If Bayern Munich manages to sign someone like him, then you can only congratulate them and the Bundesliga too. It would be another star in the league, so I would be very happy for the Bundesliga."

Sadio Mane

Karius also believes that the AFCON Player of the Tournament will have no trouble adapting at his new club and will be helped by the fact he can already speak German.

“Sadio Mane is very reserved, very down to earth.

"He also speaks a bit of German from his time in Salzburg. I've always got along very well with him, actually everyone. Should he come to Germany, he won't have any problems adapting."

Mane has been pivotal to Liverpool’s success over the past six years but the focus now turns to the future and how they cater for his loss. It’s going to be interesting to see how it all unfolds.

