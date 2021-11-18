Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
'Dani Alves Type' - Fans React On Liverpool Interest In Ecuador's Byron Castillo From Barcelona SC

Author:

After Liverpool were linked with Byron Castillo from Barcelona SC on Wednesday, fans have taken to social media to have their say on the Ecuadorian.

The most eye catching aspect of the player is his price tag with the report claiming he will be available for just £4.5 million - a bargain price for a player said to be South America's best right-back at the moment. 

Byron Castillo Ecuador Chile

Here was the reaction of fans on twitter:

'Byron Castillo is the RB with the greatest projection in South America. Nothing less than 10 million will be accepted, after the WC his value will be easily triple. The Ecuadorian TAA'

'Last time Liverpool and Leicester scouted the same fullback we got Tsimikas so this is a good sign Neco is better off as a winger like Gareth Bale was.'

'Oh He's Good, Trust Him, I see him every week playing for my team and he's an explosive right back, Dani Alves Type (Not Comparing).'

'No thank you, not less than 10 million $ I am confident that @BarcelonaSC know his true value.'

