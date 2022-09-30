Danish Wonderkid Sets His Sights on Replacing Mohammed Salah in Liverpool Attack

Denmark U21 international Casper Tengstedt who has been tipped to reach football's biggest stage has outlined his 'dream' to one day put on the famous red shirt and step out under the famous Anfield floodlights to represent Liverpool FC.

The 22-year-old learnt his trade in the youth ranks of FC Midtjylland before loan moves to FC Nuremberg II and AC Horsens, making a move to the latter permanent. Just one season later the youngster was on the move again, this summer finally venturing out of Denmark to further develop his game in the Norwegian league for Rosenborg BK.

Since his arrival at Rosenborg, the youngster has made a statement, scoring eight goals with four assists in just seven games for the side, adding to his already impressive record which has seen the attacker rack up 66 goals and 26 assists in just 135 games.

The youngster's impressive form has seen him feature for Denmark's U21 side in the recent round of International fixtures alongside some of the country's hottest prospects such as Maurits Kjaergaard, Mohamed Daramy and Morten Frendrup. After the fixture against Croatia, the attacker had the chance to speak with TV 2 SPORT.

"My dream is to one day play at Liverpool. Of course, you have to be allowed to dream. But otherwise, I don’t have a career plan that says I want to go to Spain or Germany. I have not. I try to take it as it comes. I try to follow my gut feeling, just like when Rosenborg approached"

LFCTR Verdict

The attacker has shown real promise throughout his short career so far, with an already phenomenal 98 goal involvements in just 135 career games, it is perhaps too early to judge whether he has the credentials to make it within the Premier League.

He has however got the right attitude to take every step as it comes within his career, and setting his dreams to step out under the famous Anfield floodlights is a huge aim for the youngster, if he does carry on with his current career trajectory though, it could be a dream that one day does turn into a reality for the attacker.

