Revealed: Darwin Nunez Liverpool Salary | Benfica Striker Signs Five-Year Contract

According to reports, Darwin Nunez is set to instantly become a top earner at Liverpool. Do you agree with his salary?

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are still in negotiations over Sadio Mane.

The Bundesliga side have now seen two bids rebuffed by Liverpool with the second being seen as 'laughable' by Anfield officials.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Despite this, there is hope from both the German club and Mane's representatives that a deal will get done.

Previous reports claimed that before any deal happened, Liverpool would need to have a suitable replacement lined up.

Now, it seems that Liverpool have done just that.

According to numerous reports, Liverpool are wrapping up Darwin Nunez's transfer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool have agreed to a five-year contract with the Uruguayan forward.

Football Transfers has revealed just how much Nunez will earn after his Liverpool move.

Darwin Nunez Set To Make More Than €250,000 per week

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Football Transfers have revealed that Darwin Nunez is set to become Liverpool's top earner after his transfer is complete.

According to their report, Nunez will earn "northwards of €250,000 per week" at Liverpool.

This would put him ahead of the likes of Virgil van Dijk (£220,000), Thiago Alcantara (£200,000), and Mohamed Salah (£200,000).

The report says this is not confirmed but it is hard to imagine Nunez coming in and immediately being the top earner as Liverpool struggle to keep ahold of their biggest talents.

Check back in with LFC Transfer Room for more information on Darwin Nunez.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |