Darwin Nunez Liverpool Transfer Details Confirmed By Reliable Journalist, Details Of Contract & Medical Also Revealed

The details of the transfer that will take Benfica striker Darwin Nunez to Liverpool have been revealed by reliable journalist Paul Joyce.

Darwin Nunez

Despite many outlets claiming over the past few days that a deal had been struck between the two clubs worth a total of £85million, reports emerged over the past 24 hours from Joyce and O Jogo in Portugal suggesting that there was still no final agreement.

It looks as though a deal is now confirmed however with Joyce reporting that Liverpool will pay a £64million initial fee with a further £21.3million in add-ons.

The add-ons, which were reported to be the sticking point that had prevented a deal, will be split with £12.8million based on appearances and £8.5million on the success of Liverpool.

Joyce also confirmed that Nunez would sign a 6-year deal at Anfield with his medical scheduled for tomorrow with the 22-year-old currently in Madrid.

The Uruguayan appears to be part of the plan to lessen the blow of Sadio Mane moving this summer, assuming that a deal can be struck with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for the Senegalese.

It looks like Liverpool will finally get their man and it should now hopefully be confirmed within the next 24-48 hours.

