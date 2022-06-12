Skip to main content
Confirmed: Darwin Nunez Medical Ahead Of His Move To Liverpool From Benfica

Darwin Nunez's move to Liverpool is going into the latter stages, with a top journalist confirming a medical has been booked to complete the transfer. 

Liverpool are getting their business done early and making sure they have their transfers in before pre-season starts. A perfect scenario for Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff, as they can embed the new players into the system much easier.

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

With Fabio Caravalho already completed, The Reds are looking to bring in both Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsey before the window opens. After an incredible season that ended up with a domestic cup double, Liverpool are hoping to create a new team that can continue the recent success. 

As players such as Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara come towards the end of their careers, the club is in need of a new batch of players and this summer is the start of a new beginning. 

The Reds are currently creating a squad that may well be here for the next 10/15 years. Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliot, and Diogo Jota are all 25 years or younger.

Darwin Nunez

Add in a 22-year-old Darwin Nunez to this already promising team only brings hope for the future. In the next couple of days that addition will be confirmed, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. 

Romano states that the Uruguayan star will have a medical in England tomorrow to complete his move to Anfield. The fee will be 80m Euros upfront plus 20m Euros add-ons. Darwin Nunez's contract will be until 2028, which is a six-year deal. 

This transfer will break Liverpool's previous record for defender Virgil Van Dijk. At such a big fee, it is a risk to take, but it is a risk Jurgen Klopp and the club is willing to take, knowing that Nunez is a striker for the next 10 years. 

