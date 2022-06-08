Skip to main content
Darwin Nunez Transfer Latest: Journalist Hints Benfica Have Agreed Deal With Liverpool For Transfer Of Uruguyan

A Portuguese journalist has hinted at an agreement between Benfica and Liverpool over a fee for the transfer of striker Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez Alisson Becker

News broke on Sunday from Paul Joyce that Liverpool were interested in the 22-year-old but did not want to get into a bidding war with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United who have also been linked to the player.

Rumours have been circulating all day that Liverpool had made a huge offer for the player who caused them problems and scored in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final between the two clubs.

According to journalist Pedro Sepulveda, it looks like the two clubs may have an agreement on a fee of €100million.

The journalist for the Portuguese publication SIC Noticias took to Twitter and hinted with a handshake that an agreement was in place for a deal of €80million plus €20million in bonuses.

There has been no official confirmation of an agreement but it does look like Liverpool are trying to react fast to the reports over the past few days that they will be losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

This transfer story is likely to gather pace over the coming hours as Liverpool try and close the deal and fend off the interest of their rivals.

