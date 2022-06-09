Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Darwin Nunez Transfer Latest: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has Spoken To Benfica Striker (Report)

As Liverpool close in on signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a deal worth €100million, it is being reported that Jurgen Klopp has already spoken to the player.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have moved swiftly to line up a replacement for Sadio Mane who appears to be heading for the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich as long as the two clubs can agree on a fee.

After Paul Joyce confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Nunez on Sunday, news broke on Wednesday suggesting that the Anfield hierarchy and Benfica were in talks over a potential deal and that the player had agreed on a 5-year contract.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, who was one of the first to break the Luis Diaz transfer in January, the 22-year-old has already spoken with Liverpool manager Klopp.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool seem likely to agree a structured deal for the player of €80million plus €20million in bonuses but Manchester United are rumoured to still be in talks with Nunez’s representatives.

The next few hours and days will be crucial but should Liverpool get the transfer over the line, it's an exciting prospect to see how Klopp gets the best out of one of the World's most promising players.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Set To Join Liverpool In €100million Transfer

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Núñez Set To Join Liverpool For €80m plus €20m in add-ons

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez To Earn €250,000 Per Week At Liverpool | Will Earn More Than Mohamed Salah And Thiago Alcantara

By Matt Thielen7 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Revealed: Darwin Nunez Liverpool Salary | Benfica Striker Signs Five-Year Contract

By Matt Thielen7 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: 'Nunez Is Heading To Liverpool' | Liverpool And Benfica Agree To Transfer Fee

By Matt Thielen7 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Núñez Has Now ‘Prioritized’ Liverpool As His First Choice

By Drew Alexander Ross8 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Opinions

Darwin Nunez And Liverpool: Why The Benfica Striker Will Suit Jurgen Klopp’s System

By Damon Carr8 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

‘Get Son Instead’ - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Bid £85million For Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago