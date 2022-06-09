Darwin Nunez Transfer Latest: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has Spoken To Benfica Striker (Report)

As Liverpool close in on signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a deal worth €100million, it is being reported that Jurgen Klopp has already spoken to the player.

Liverpool have moved swiftly to line up a replacement for Sadio Mane who appears to be heading for the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich as long as the two clubs can agree on a fee.

After Paul Joyce confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Nunez on Sunday, news broke on Wednesday suggesting that the Anfield hierarchy and Benfica were in talks over a potential deal and that the player had agreed on a 5-year contract.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, who was one of the first to break the Luis Diaz transfer in January, the 22-year-old has already spoken with Liverpool manager Klopp.

Liverpool seem likely to agree a structured deal for the player of €80million plus €20million in bonuses but Manchester United are rumoured to still be in talks with Nunez’s representatives.

The next few hours and days will be crucial but should Liverpool get the transfer over the line, it's an exciting prospect to see how Klopp gets the best out of one of the World's most promising players.

