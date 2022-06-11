Darwin Nunez Transfer To Liverpool Appears To Be Confirmed By Club Owner On Twitter

Almeria owner Turki Alalshikh appears to have confirmed the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez to Liverpool on Twitter.

Alalshikh who became owner of the Spanish club in August 2019 bought the 22-year-old from Uruguayan team Peñarol for a fee of £11.7million shortly after his arrival and then sold him a year later to the Primeira Liga club for a £10million profit.

Liverpool have moved quickly for Nunez after it became apparent that Sadio Mane was looking for a new challenge this summer and appears to be heading for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich if a fee can be agreed between the two clubs.

The Reds appear to have held off the challenge of Manchester United to win the race for Nunez who excelled against them in both legs of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Sporting director Julian Ward has been reported to have agreed on a €100million deal with Benfica broken down into €80million fixed plus a further €20million in bonuses if certain targets are met.

Alalshikh took to Twitter to hint the deal was done posting a picture of Nunez in a Liverpool shirt. The reason he is likely to be in the loop is that Almeria are rumoured to have a 20% sell-on clause meaning they will be on the receiving end of a significant windfall.

Nunez was reported to have been on his way to Merseyside on Friday evening where he will undergo a medical and complete the formalities of another exciting transfer for Liverpool fans.

