Report: Darwin Nunez 'Travelling To Liverpool In The Next Few Hours' To Complete Transfer From Benfica
Over the past 48 hours, Liverpool supporters have been put through an emotional rollercoaster.
The club's pursuit of Darwin Nunez seemed to be going very well until rumours sparked that Manchester United were prepared to blow Liverpool's bid out of the water.
Fortunately, the Red Devils bowed out of the race after Nunez made it clear he only wanted Liverpool.
With the transfer seemingly wrapped up, Reds from all over the world were looking forward to watching the Uruguayan play for his country against Panama on Saturday.
Now, however, it seems that the striker will not feature in the international friendly.
To the delight of Liverpool's medical team, it is not due to injury but rather to complete his transfer.
According to Diego Jokas, Nunez will miss the match because he is traveling to Liverpool "in the next few hours".
Read More
The Uruguayan journalist revealed that Nunez will sign for the Anfield club for €80million + €20million in bonuses.
Jurgen Klopp does not splash the cash very often but when he does it is usually a success.
Transfers of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker were both deemed 'too expensive' by rival fans who are now eating their words.
One look at Nunez's stats and you will see why Klopp was willing to break the bank.
Darwin Nunez
Age: 22
Club: Benfica
Position: Centre-Forward
Appearances this season: 41
Goals this season: 34
Assists this season: 4
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025
Market value: €100.00million
Nunez's 38 goal involvements would immediately replace Sadio Mane's 28.
With the transfer moving quickly, the deal could be announced in the coming days.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Close In On Transfer Agreement For Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez, Player Could Sign Five Year Deal
- Report: Liverpool To Move Onto Jude Bellingham After Darwin Nunez Signing
- Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set For Liverpool Exit | West Ham Keen On The Midfielder
- 'Liverpool Will Probably Be Raging' - Pundit Says Anfield Hierarchy Will Be Unhappy Mohamed Salah Played Despite Injury For Egypt
- German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool
- Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |