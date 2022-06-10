Report: Darwin Nunez 'Travelling To Liverpool In The Next Few Hours' To Complete Transfer From Benfica

New reports from Uruguay claim that the forward is set to miss his home country's match against Panama in order to complete his transfer from Benfica to Liverpool.

Over the past 48 hours, Liverpool supporters have been put through an emotional rollercoaster.

The club's pursuit of Darwin Nunez seemed to be going very well until rumours sparked that Manchester United were prepared to blow Liverpool's bid out of the water.

Fortunately, the Red Devils bowed out of the race after Nunez made it clear he only wanted Liverpool.

With the transfer seemingly wrapped up, Reds from all over the world were looking forward to watching the Uruguayan play for his country against Panama on Saturday.

Now, however, it seems that the striker will not feature in the international friendly.

To the delight of Liverpool's medical team, it is not due to injury but rather to complete his transfer.

According to Diego Jokas, Nunez will miss the match because he is traveling to Liverpool "in the next few hours".

The Uruguayan journalist revealed that Nunez will sign for the Anfield club for €80million + €20million in bonuses.

Jurgen Klopp does not splash the cash very often but when he does it is usually a success.

Transfers of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker were both deemed 'too expensive' by rival fans who are now eating their words.

One look at Nunez's stats and you will see why Klopp was willing to break the bank.

Darwin Nunez IMAGO / NurPhoto Age: 22 Club: Benfica Position: Centre-Forward Appearances this season: 41 Goals this season: 34 Assists this season: 4 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025 Market value: €100.00million

Nunez's 38 goal involvements would immediately replace Sadio Mane's 28.

With the transfer moving quickly, the deal could be announced in the coming days.

