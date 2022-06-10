Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Darwin Nunez 'Travelling To Liverpool In The Next Few Hours' To Complete Transfer From Benfica

New reports from Uruguay claim that the forward is set to miss his home country's match against Panama in order to complete his transfer from Benfica to Liverpool.

Over the past 48 hours, Liverpool supporters have been put through an emotional rollercoaster.

The club's pursuit of Darwin Nunez seemed to be going very well until rumours sparked that Manchester United were prepared to blow Liverpool's bid out of the water.

Darwin Nunez

Fortunately, the Red Devils bowed out of the race after Nunez made it clear he only wanted Liverpool.

With the transfer seemingly wrapped up, Reds from all over the world were looking forward to watching the Uruguayan play for his country against Panama on Saturday.

Now, however, it seems that the striker will not feature in the international friendly.

To the delight of Liverpool's medical team, it is not due to injury but rather to complete his transfer.

According to Diego Jokas, Nunez will miss the match because he is traveling to Liverpool "in the next few hours".

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Uruguayan journalist revealed that Nunez will sign for the Anfield club for €80million + €20million in bonuses.

Jurgen Klopp does not splash the cash very often but when he does it is usually a success.

Transfers of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker were both deemed 'too expensive' by rival fans who are now eating their words.

One look at Nunez's stats and you will see why Klopp was willing to break the bank.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Age: 22

Club: Benfica

Position: Centre-Forward

Appearances this season: 41

Goals this season: 34

Assists this season: 4

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025

Market value: €100.00million

Nunez's 38 goal involvements would immediately replace Sadio Mane's 28.

With the transfer moving quickly, the deal could be announced in the coming days.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

England
Transfers

Liverpool Could Beat Chelsea To Huge England Star Once Sadio Mane Leaves For Bayern Munich

By Damon Carr43 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'This One Is Big' - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah On Winning PFA Player Of The Year

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Linked With Aston Villa Move Amid Liverpool Exit Talk

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
UEFA Nations League
Match Coverage

England v Italy: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella In Action

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Has Spoken To Bayern Munich & Julian Nagelsmann As Transfer Rumours Continue

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Manchester City
Quotes

'What I Really Love About This Prize' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Mohamed Salah Winning The PFA Player Of The Year Award

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
News

Breaking: Six Liverpool Players Named In PFA Premier League Team Of The Year

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Revealed: The Salary Of Darwin Nunez As Benfica Striker Agrees Five Year Contract With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago