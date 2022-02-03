Dele Alli: The Boyhood Liverpool Fan Inspired By Steven Gerrard Now Playing For Everton

On transfer deadline day, there was a surprise twist as Dele Alli left Tottenham Hotspur to sign on a permanent deal for Liverpool's local rivals Everton.

The 25-year-old had fallen out of favour at the North London club since bursting onto the scene after signing from MK Dons for £5million in the summer of 2015.

He became one of the main men in the team that made the 2019 Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino but fell down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and more recently, Antonio Conte.

Alli was an England regular, capped 37 times for his country, but now out of consideration for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad after failing to play regularly for Tottenham.

In truth, the move is probably much needed, as Alli tries to kickstart his career and a transfer to Everton under Frank Lampard who himself was a goalscoring midfielder could prove to be the catalyst.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, it was another midfielder, known for scoring spectacular goals, Steven Gerrard, that was the inspiration and reason why Alli started supporting the red half of Merseyside.

“Gerrard was a big reason I began supporting Liverpool.

“I remember Istanbul, the FA Cup final, and the game against Olympiakos: Gerrard just scoring amazing goals. Gerrard was a big influence on why I supported Liverpool.”

At his best, Alli is capable of scoring brilliant goals himself and having a huge influence on matches.

It will be interesting to see if Lampard can get a player who was once widely recognised as one of the best young players in the country back to his previous levels.

